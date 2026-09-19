India's GDP to reach $38 trillion: NSA Ajit Doval
What's the story
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has predicted that India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow from the current $4.015 trillion to a whopping $38 trillion in the next two decades. He made this bold prediction while addressing the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee as its chief guest. Doval emphasized that students today are witnessing a transformative era with immense potential for their future.
Encouragement
Doval urges students to be brave
Drawing inspiration from Lord Ram, Doval urged students to be brave in their lives.
He explained that sage Vishwamitra chose Ram to defeat demons due to his courage.
"Massive changes are taking place in India, and the country is moving toward a magnificent future," he said.
The NSA also referred to the period leading up to 2047 as 'Amrit Kaal.'
Wisdom
Know 3 mantras for success in life
During his address, Doval also shared an anecdote from his early career in Sikkim.
He recalled how he learned three mantras for success in life from a Sherpa.
The first mantra is knowing where one stands on the map; the second is knowing where one needs to go; and the third is knowing how to reach there and return safely.