Akasa Air boosts capacity 13.2% while Indian peers cut operations

Akasa Air ordered 226 additional planes

Akasa ran over 10,000 flights in those two months, making up about 4.7% of the total domestic and international flights operated by Indian airlines, which is pretty impressive for a newer airline.

In March, they carried 5.4% of domestic passengers with their fleet of 38 Boeing 737 MAX jets and aren't stopping there: Akasa has already placed orders for another 226 planes.

All this growth comes as bigger airlines are still struggling with high fuel prices and longer routes around Iranian airspace.