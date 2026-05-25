Akasa Air boosts capacity 13.2% while Indian peers cut operations
While most Indian airlines have been scaling down due to the Iran conflict and rising costs, Akasa Air has actually ramped up, boosting its flight capacity by 13.2% in March and April 2026 compared with the same period in 2025.
That's a bold move, especially since the country's top four airlines dropped their operations by nearly 6% during the same time.
Akasa Air ordered 226 additional planes
Akasa ran over 10,000 flights in those two months, making up about 4.7% of the total domestic and international flights operated by Indian airlines, which is pretty impressive for a newer airline.
In March, they carried 5.4% of domestic passengers with their fleet of 38 Boeing 737 MAX jets and aren't stopping there: Akasa has already placed orders for another 226 planes.
All this growth comes as bigger airlines are still struggling with high fuel prices and longer routes around Iranian airspace.