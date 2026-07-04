Akasa Air fleet hits 40 aircraft with Boeing 737 MAX
What's the story
Akasa Air, India's newest budget airline, has welcomed its 40th aircraft into the fleet. The new addition is a Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 model. The latest induction comes as part of Akasa's ambitious plan to add nine new Boeing 737 MAX jets in 2026. Founder and CEO Vinay Dube expressed his excitement over this milestone achievement for the airline.
Growth strategy
Akasa Air's rapid growth and expansion plans
Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has grown rapidly. The airline now offers services on 28 domestic and seven international routes. To further expand its fleet, Akasa has placed an order for a total of 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. This latest delivery is part of that larger plan to grow the airline's operations across India and beyond.
Aircraft journey
Aircraft flew in from Seattle with halts in Iceland
The new addition to Akasa Air's fleet, registered as VT-YBQ, flew in from Seattle with halts in Iceland and Egypt before landing in Bengaluru. The airline has added nine Boeing 737 MAX aircraft this year alone. With the induction of this latest jet, Akasa is all set to further strengthen its domestic and international network.