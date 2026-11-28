Akasa Air to keep Saudi flights suspended until January 10
What's the story
Akasa Air has announced the extension of its flight suspension to Saudi Arabia until January 10, 2027. The decision comes amid security concerns in the kingdom and affects flights to Jeddah and Riyadh. The airline said it is closely monitoring the situation in Saudi Arabia after assessing its security environment.
Passenger guidelines
Refunds will be processed within 7 days
The extended suspension impacts Indian travelers and NRIs looking to travel between India and Saudi Arabia.
Passengers affected by the cancellations can either opt for a full refund or reschedule their flights at no extra cost.
Refunds will be processed within seven days, while those who booked through travel partners are advised to reach out directly for assistance with refunds/rescheduling.
Safety measures
Flight suspension follows attack at Riyadh airport
The extension of the suspension comes amid heightened security risks in the region.
An October 10 attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport killed an Indian national and injured several others.
Following this incident, the Indian Embassy issued safety advisories to the Indian community in the kingdom.
Yemen's Houthi group has also claimed responsibility for missile and drone strikes targeting Saudi airports, energy facilities, and other critical infrastructure.
Other international airlines have also extended Saudi flight suspensions into early 2027.