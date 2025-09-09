Akasa Air now lets you freeze fares before booking flights
What's the story
Akasa Air has unveiled a new feature called "Lock Your Fare," allowing passengers to freeze ticket prices for a certain period before booking. The service, which is available only on the airline's website and app, comes at a nominal fee. It aims to give travelers more flexibility in planning their trips and avoiding sudden fare increases.
Feature details
Domestic and international routes
For domestic flights, the fare-lock option can be used up to seven days before departure, with a maximum hold period of 15 days. On international routes, passengers can use this feature until 15 days prior to departure and hold the fare for up to a week. This way, Akasa Air is giving customers more time to finalize their travel plans without worrying about price hikes.
Company statement
Customer-centric solutions
Akasa Air has emphasized that the launch of "Lock Your Fare" reflects its dedication to providing meaningful, customer-centric solutions. The company wants to make air travel more accessible and affordable for everyone. The new facility is especially useful for those planning holidays, business trips, or group travel that require coordination. By giving passengers more time before booking, Akasa is making air travel decisions less urgent and more flexible.