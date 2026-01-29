Akasa Air is hiring pilots again after 18 months Business Jan 29, 2026

Akasa Air just hit play on pilot hiring after a long pause that started in June 2024, thanks to Boeing delivery delays.

With 757 pilots already flying its 32 Boeing 737 MAX planes, the airline is getting another jet on Thursday (January 29, 2026) and two more by the end of February—so it's gearing up for even more flights.