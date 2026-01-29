Akasa Air is hiring pilots again after 18 months
Akasa Air just hit play on pilot hiring after a long pause that started in June 2024, thanks to Boeing delivery delays.
With 757 pilots already flying its 32 Boeing 737 MAX planes, the airline is getting another jet on Thursday (January 29, 2026) and two more by the end of February—so it's gearing up for even more flights.
What's going on behind the scenes?
Unlike rivals IndiGo and Air India Group, Akasa runs only Boeing aircraft.
It's also fully up-to-date with new DGCA rules that limit pilot flights between midnight and 6 am—a move meant to avoid staffing headaches like those IndiGo faced last December.
Why does this matter?
Akasa isn't just growing; it officially overtook SpiceJet as India's third-biggest airline by revenue last year, holding a solid 4.7% domestic market share in November.
Opening up pilot jobs again shows Akasa is ready to keep expanding as more people take to the skies in India.