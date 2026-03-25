Akasa Air becomes fastest Indian airline to carry 25M passengers
What's the story
Akasa Air has become the fastest Indian airline to fly over 25 million passengers in just over 42 months of operations. The milestone highlights the company's rapid growth and increasing customer preference in India's competitive aviation market. Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa has consistently recorded high passenger load factors (PLF), reflecting strong demand and network efficiency.
Strategic focus
CEO attributes growth to focus on reliability, customer experience
Vinay Dube, the Founder and CEO of Akasa Air, attributed the airline's growth to its emphasis on reliability and customer experience. He said that a disciplined approach to scaling operations has also contributed to their success. The airline currently operates a fleet of 35 aircraft and has placed an order for 226 Boeing 737 MAX planes, most of which are expected to be delivered over the next six years.
Future growth
Airline's expansion plans
Akasa Air plans to expand its operations to meet the growing domestic and international travel demand. The airline as of now connects 32 destinations, including 26 domestic and six international cities. As part of its long-term growth strategy, Akasa hopes to build a larger, future-ready network. The company has also launched customer-centric services such as pet travel service and onboard meal service called Cafe Akasa.