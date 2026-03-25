Akasa Air becomes fastest Indian airline to carry 25M passengers

Strategic focus

CEO attributes growth to focus on reliability, customer experience

Vinay Dube, the Founder and CEO of Akasa Air, attributed the airline's growth to its emphasis on reliability and customer experience. He said that a disciplined approach to scaling operations has also contributed to their success. The airline currently operates a fleet of 35 aircraft and has placed an order for 226 Boeing 737 MAX planes, most of which are expected to be delivered over the next six years.