Akasa Air launches Akasa Elevate rewards program on 4th anniversary
Akasa Air just turned four and is marking the occasion with a new rewards program called Akasa Elevate.
Now, you can rack up points every time you fly or use extra services, and redeem them for perks like faster status upgrades, priority services, and free same-day flight changes.
If you have flown since April 1, 2026, you can even claim those past trips for points.
Akasa Elevate aims at business flyers
This move is all about keeping regular travelers and corporate clients coming back.
The best part? Top-tier benefits are available no matter how you book, online or through travel agents, and eligible members can switch flights on the same day at no extra cost if seats are open.
Akasa Air has already flown nearly 30 million passengers since launching in 2022, with big expansion plans ahead.
CEO Vinay Dube says this new program makes Akasa even more appealing for business travelers.