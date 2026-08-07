Akasa Air launches loyalty program 'Akasa Elevate'
What's the story
Akasa Air has launched its first-ever loyalty program, 'Akasa Elevate,' to attract frequent flyers. The new initiative was unveiled on the airline's fourth anniversary on August 7. The program allows passengers to earn and redeem points on flights and additional services while offering tier-based benefits such as priority services, travel flexibility, and faster status progression.
Program features
Tier-based benefits accessible regardless of booking method
Unlike traditional airline loyalty programs, 'Akasa Elevate' ensures elite-tier privileges are accessible regardless of whether a passenger books directly with the airline or through travel agents and online travel portals.
The program also allows members to retrospectively claim loyalty points for flights taken from April 1, 2026, even though it officially goes live on August 7.
Travel flexibility
Flexible same-day travel feature introduced for frequent flyers
Akasa Air is also introducing a flexible same-day travel feature for its most frequent flyers.
Eligible members arriving at the airport early can shift to an earlier flight within 12 hours without any change fee, subject to seat availability.
This move is aimed at attracting high-yield corporate travelers without relying solely on fare discounts.
Customer focus
Akasa Air's CEO on loyalty program launch
Akasa Air's founder and CEO Vinay Dube said, "After spending four years focusing on customer experience and carrying nearly 30 million passengers, we felt this was the right time to launch our loyalty program."
He emphasized that the airline is not just targeting corporate customers but anyone who chooses to fly Akasa.
The airline has a fleet of 40 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and has flown nearly 30 million passengers since its launch in August 2022.