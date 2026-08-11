Akasa Air posts ₹2,716 cr fiscal 2026 loss, rupee blamed
Business
Akasa Air just posted a net loss of ₹2,716 crore for fiscal 2026, a 37% jump from last year.
The main reason? The falling rupee made everything more expensive and hit their finances hard.
Akasa adds 10 planes, revenue +37%
Still, Akasa isn't hitting pause. Their revenue grew 37% over last year, they added 10 new planes, and now fly to 32 destinations, including international routes that make up nearly a quarter of their capacity.
CFO Ankur Goel says better cost control and smarter routes are helping steady the ship.
ICRA puts Akasa on negative watch
ICRA has put Akasa on its negative watch list because of these ongoing losses, even with some protection from international earnings and aircraft deals.
They're worried about how much further losses could climb next year if things don't turn around.