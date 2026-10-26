Akasa Air secures ₹450cr from current investors to fund operations
Business
Akasa Air just brought in ₹450 crore from its current investors, aiming to keep flights running smoothly and fund expansion plans.
The move got a green light at a shareholder meeting on September 30, 2026.
Even with fuel prices soaring past $100 a barrel, Akasa is staying ambitious and looking to bring more investors on board.
Revenue rises 35% despite ₹2,716cr loss
In FY26, Akasa grew its revenue by 35% (FY26 = fiscal year 2025-26), but higher costs meant losses also went up: net loss hit ₹2,716 crore thanks to expensive fuel and a weaker rupee.
Still, the airline added 14 new Boeing 737 MAX planes (now flying 45 in total) and grabbed over 5.5% of India's domestic market share.
Despite the bumps, Akasa says it's confident about long-term growth and keeping investor trust strong.