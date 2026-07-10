Akasa Air suspends Noida-Navi Mumbai flights 2 weeks after launch
What's the story
Akasa Air has suspended its non-stop flights between Noida International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport, just two weeks after the service was launched. The decision comes as part of the airline's network optimization strategy. Akasa was the only airline providing a direct link between these two newly developed airports in India.
Official statement
Akasa Air's response to service suspension
In response to the service suspension, Akasa Air said, "Akasa Air continuously optimizes its network and schedules based on factors such as customer demand, seasonality, operational efficiencies, and aircraft deployment." The airline added that "as part of this ongoing process, some routes and flight schedules may be adjusted from time to time."
Future plans
Temporary suspension with planned resumption in October
Akasa Air has clarified that the suspension of flights between Noida International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport is temporary. The airline said, "In line with this, the flights connecting Noida International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport are planned to resume from October 1, 2026." This comes amid concerns over the commercial viability of these routes due to poor surface connectivity.
Industry challenges
Factors affecting passenger demand and route attractiveness
The lack of seamless road and rail connectivity to both airports has affected passenger demand. High taxi fares, absence of direct metro/rapid rail access, and relatively high airport charges have emerged as key deterrents for the travelers. These factors make the route less attractive despite connecting two major metropolitan regions.
Regulatory discussions
Airlines' concerns raised earlier regarding commercial viability
Airlines had raised similar concerns with regulators earlier. During consultations with the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) in April, IndiGo and Air India had warned that high airport charges and poor public transport connectivity could affect the commercial viability of Noida International Airport. Despite these challenges, IndiGo has expanded its operations at Noida by adding 31 daily flights from July 1 to eight more destinations.