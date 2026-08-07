Akasa Air to hire over 500 pilots in 3 years
Akasa Air, the budget airline, is gearing up to hire over 500 pilots in the next three years.
This big push comes as they plan to add more than a dozen Boeing 737 MAX planes each year and aim for international flights to make up 40% of their business.
The goal? Grow fast, fly further, and keep costs down.
Akasa has 40 737 MAX jets
Right now, Akasa has 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets. They have already picked up nine new planes in 2026 and expect three more by August.
To staff all these flights, Akasa is bringing in fresh pilots through its cadet program and recruiting licensed commercial pilots, boosting their current team of over 800.
Akasa flew 400,525 international passengers H1
In just the first half of this year, Akasa flew more international passengers than all of last year: 400,525 compared to 368,743.
With a bigger fleet and expanding routes, they are aiming for a split where nearly two out of every five seats go to international travelers within the next couple of years.