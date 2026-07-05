Akasa Air to join UDAN program, CEO Vinay Dube says
Akasa Air plans to join the government's UDAN program, which aims to make flying cheaper and connect more cities across India.
CEO Vinay Dube shared that UDAN has already launched 669 routes in 95 locations since it started in 2016, helping people travel to places that were previously hard to reach.
Akasa adds 9 Boeing planes
Akasa Air has been busy expanding: so far this year, they have added nine new Boeing planes and have a total of 226 aircraft ordered, with 186 still to be delivered by the end of 2032.
Despite supply chain hiccups globally, the schedule is still on track.
Right now, Akasa flies to 28 domestic and seven international cities with over 5,000 staff (including over 850 pilots).
Dube says they are sticking with their single-aircraft-type model but will keep tweaking their strategy every year to match industry changes and make the most of new routes under UDAN.