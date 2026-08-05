Akasa Air's Vinay Dube backs airports owning airlines in India
Business
Akasa Air Founder and CEO Vinay Dube is all for airport operators being allowed to own airlines.
He thinks it will spark more competition in India's aviation scene and give fliers better options.
Dube trusts the government will handle any conflict of interest issues before moving forward.
Rahul Bhatia calls conflict Adani denies
Not everyone is on board: IndiGo's Co-Founder and Managing Director Rahul Bhatia called the idea a "massive conflict of interest," while Adani Group (which runs several airports) denied plans to start its own airline.