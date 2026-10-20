Akash Ambani: Jio avoids constant price hikes, offers premium services
Business
Jio's Chairman Akash Ambani says the company isn't relying on constant price hikes to make money.
Instead, they're aiming to get more out of each user by offering premium digital services, expanding home broadband, and bundling new offerings for their more than 500 million customers.
Jio launches ₹30,213Cr IPO
Jio is launching a massive ₹30,213 crore IPO from October 21-23, with shares priced between ₹1,065 and ₹1,119.
The goal? Help pay off debt, even though their average revenue per user is still lower than Airtel's.
Ambani hasn't promised anything about future price changes: he says it'll depend on the market and what users want.