AKSI's new 'Skyshipper' drone takes flight at Wings India 2026
AKSI Aerospace just dropped its latest cargo drone, Skyshipper, at the Wings India 2026 event in Hyderabad.
Built under the Make in India initiative, this drone is geared for real-world jobs—think delivering medical supplies or moving industrial goods—with a max take-off weight of 52kg and a payload capacity of 30kg.
It can stay airborne for up to 45 minutes per trip.
What makes Skyshipper special?
Skyshipper uses tough but lightweight carbon fiber and aluminum from Roboclave Smart AI Composite Technologies, so it's built to last.
Its smart KKA Autopilot system brings features like geo-fencing and dynamic safety checks that meet DGCA rules—meaning it's safe and ready for busy skies.
AKSI shows off its drone game
Alongside Skyshipper, AKSI also revealed the Skywing 90—a quadcopter focused on military surveillance.
The company is flexing its skills in making advanced drones from scratch right here in India, showing they're serious about leading the UAV scene.