AKSI's new 'Skyshipper' drone takes flight at Wings India 2026 Business Jan 29, 2026

AKSI Aerospace just dropped its latest cargo drone, Skyshipper, at the Wings India 2026 event in Hyderabad.

Built under the Make in India initiative, this drone is geared for real-world jobs—think delivering medical supplies or moving industrial goods—with a max take-off weight of 52kg and a payload capacity of 30kg.

It can stay airborne for up to 45 minutes per trip.