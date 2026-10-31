Alaska Air to lay off 200 employees amid financial challenges
What's the story
Alaska Air Group has announced plans to lay off around 200 non-contract employees. The decision comes as the company grapples with rising fuel prices and other financial challenges. Alaska Air Group's CEO Ben Minicucci warned that if the current situation continues, the airline could face an annual loss of up to $700 million.
Expansion hurdles
Job cuts due to rising fuel costs
The job cuts highlight the impact of rising fuel prices on airline operations, extending beyond fare hikes and reduced flight schedules.
The company is under pressure as it tries to expand into premium and international travel markets.
Despite strong revenue growth, Alaska Air's earnings have been affected by skyrocketing fuel costs.
Financial discipline
Minicucci emphasizes need for financial discipline
In a memo to employees, Minicucci stressed the need for financial discipline, which has been a key competitive advantage for the company.
He noted that overhead expenses have increased disproportionately to revenue in recent years.
The job cuts will affect less than 1% of Alaska Air's workforce of some 32,500 employees and include positions in Washington state and Hawaii.
Employee support
Frontline jobs safe, affected employees will receive severance packages
No frontline, non-management jobs are being cut in this layoff round.
The last working day for affected employees will be November 13. However, they will continue to receive their salaries through December 31, along with severance and other support packages from the company.
This is part of Alaska Air Group's commitment to providing assistance during these difficult times.
Financial outlook
Alaska Air projects full-year adjusted loss
The airline has projected a full-year adjusted loss of $5-$5.50 per share due to $1.8 billion in extra fuel costs from its original annual plan.
It expects fourth-quarter fuel costs to be nearly double what was assumed in its initial 2026 plan.
Despite these challenges, Alaska Air plans to continue investing in premium cabins, loyalty programs, international routes, and expanding its long-haul network from Seattle.