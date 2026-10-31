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Home / News / Business News / Alaska Air to lay off 200 employees amid financial challenges
Alaska Air to lay off 200 employees amid financial challenges
Alaska Air's CEO warned of potential $700M loss

Alaska Air to lay off 200 employees amid financial challenges

By Akash Pandey
Oct 31, 2026
12:40 pm
What's the story

Alaska Air Group has announced plans to lay off around 200 non-contract employees. The decision comes as the company grapples with rising fuel prices and other financial challenges. Alaska Air Group's CEO Ben Minicucci warned that if the current situation continues, the airline could face an annual loss of up to $700 million.

Expansion hurdles

Job cuts due to rising fuel costs

The job cuts highlight the impact of rising fuel prices on airline operations, extending beyond fare hikes and reduced flight schedules.

The company is under pressure as it tries to expand into premium and international travel markets.

Despite strong revenue growth, Alaska Air's earnings have been affected by skyrocketing fuel costs.

Financial discipline

Minicucci emphasizes need for financial discipline

In a memo to employees, Minicucci stressed the need for financial discipline, which has been a key competitive advantage for the company.

He noted that overhead expenses have increased disproportionately to revenue in recent years.

The job cuts will affect less than 1% of Alaska Air's workforce of some 32,500 employees and include positions in Washington state and Hawaii.

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Employee support

Frontline jobs safe, affected employees will receive severance packages

No frontline, non-management jobs are being cut in this layoff round.

The last working day for affected employees will be November 13. However, they will continue to receive their salaries through December 31, along with severance and other support packages from the company.

This is part of Alaska Air Group's commitment to providing assistance during these difficult times.

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Financial outlook

Alaska Air projects full-year adjusted loss

The airline has projected a full-year adjusted loss of $5-$5.50 per share due to $1.8 billion in extra fuel costs from its original annual plan.

It expects fourth-quarter fuel costs to be nearly double what was assumed in its initial 2026 plan.

Despite these challenges, Alaska Air plans to continue investing in premium cabins, loyalty programs, international routes, and expanding its long-haul network from Seattle.

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