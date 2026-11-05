Alibaba and Tencent lift Hang Seng 3% after US midterms
Business
Hong Kong's stock market had a big Thursday, with the Hang Seng Index climbing 3%.
Tech giants like Alibaba and Tencent were the main drivers, helping the Hang Seng Tech Index rise 5%.
Investors seemed more upbeat after the US midterm elections, bringing some fresh energy into the market.
PetroChina falls 7% on crude drop
While China's main stock indices saw small gains, energy shares struggled.
Crude oil prices dropped nearly 9% (thanks to signs of easing global tensions and possible extra supply), which led to PetroChina falling 7%.
The buzz around tech (like AI) is clearly pulling attention away from old-school energy right now.