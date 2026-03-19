Alibaba Cloud's revenue soars on AI product demand

Qwen's success and Alibaba's AI investment strategy

Qwen, Alibaba's AI chatbot, racked up 10 million downloads in its first week and inspired over 180,000 spin-off models on Hugging Face, twice as many as any rival.

CEO Eddie Wu said the company has entered an investment phase to build long-term strategic value in AI technologies and infrastructure.

Plus, with partnerships like the new one with SAP to bring Qwen tech to global businesses, Alibaba is betting hard on an AI-driven future, even with chip shortages looming.