Alibaba unveils Zhenwu M890 as China accelerates AI chip push

Huawei, Alibaba shipped over 1.3 million chips

Huawei is also in the game, with its Ascend chips and Alibaba's Zhenwu units together shipping over 1.3 million chips in 2025 to hundreds of enterprise clients.

Backed by the government's Made in China 2025 initiative and big perks like discounted electricity for local data centers, Chinese companies now hold about 41% of the country's AI chip market — a huge leap toward self-reliance.