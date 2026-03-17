Alibaba's new AI division is all about tokens

Challenges ahead for Alibaba in the fast-moving AI scene

ATH is moving away from Alibaba's cloud division and appears to be moving toward a token-based monetisation model centered on AI agents and digital assistants: think digital assistants that handle stuff like email and scheduling for you.

The new Wukong platform will be the main hub for these agents.

But with rivals like DeepSeek driving prices down and some key team members leaving, Alibaba has some challenges ahead as it tries to stay on top in China's fast-moving AI scene.