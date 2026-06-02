Alkem Laboratories launches India's 1st single use prefilled semaglutide syringes
Alkem Laboratories just dropped India's first single-use, pre-filled semaglutide syringes: think of them as a simpler way to manage type two diabetes and obesity.
Priced at ₹350 each and approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), these syringes are all about making treatment more affordable and hassle-free for people who need it.
India's semaglutide market to reach ₹8,000Cr
This move comes as India faces a spike in diabetes and obesity cases.
Alkem recently rolled out semaglutide pens too, with vials on the way.
The market is booming (expected to jump from ₹1,500 crore now to ₹8,000 crore by 2030) with big players like Sun Pharma and Dr. Reddy's also joining the race after Novo Nordisk's patent expired.
So if you or someone you know is dealing with diabetes or obesity, there are now more accessible options than ever before.