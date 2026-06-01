Allan Donald promoted to chief product officer at The Guardian Business Jun 01, 2026

Allan Donald just got promoted to chief product officer at The Guardian. He'll be in charge of shaping the digital strategy and making sure readers connect with The Guardian's journalism across all its platforms.

Previously, he worked at Netflix, bringing plenty of media and tech experience.

Anna Bateson, CEO of Guardian Media Group, called him a key bridge between editorial and tech teams and said she's confident he'll guide their digital transformation.