Allan Donald promoted to chief product officer at The Guardian
Business
Allan Donald just got promoted to chief product officer at The Guardian. He'll be in charge of shaping the digital strategy and making sure readers connect with The Guardian's journalism across all its platforms.
Previously, he worked at Netflix, bringing plenty of media and tech experience.
Anna Bateson, CEO of Guardian Media Group, called him a key bridge between editorial and tech teams and said she's confident he'll guide their digital transformation.
Allan Donald seeks standout digital experiences
Donald is excited about his new role and wants to deliver standout digital experiences for The Guardian's global audience.
He gave a shout-out to the product and engineering teams, saying he's focused on meeting the needs of readers everywhere.