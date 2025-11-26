Why Allianz is planning to fire around 1,800 employees

German insurance giant Allianz is planning to lay off between 1,500 and 1,800 employees in its travel insurance division. The move comes as artificial intelligence (AI) technology continues to automate manual tasks. A source familiar with the company's plans told Reuters that most of these job cuts will be in call centers.

Workforce impact Allianz Partners employs over 22,000 people Allianz Partners, the company's subsidiary responsible for travel insurance, employs a total of 22,600 people. Out of these, around 14,000 employees are involved in handling customer inquiries and claims over the phone. The proposed job cuts would therefore have a significant impact on this workforce.

Company statement The company acknowledged technological changes While Allianz has not commented specifically on the planned job cuts, Allianz Partners has acknowledged the impact of technological change on its workforce. The company said in a statement that it is actively examining how these changes could affect all employees, including those in roles heavily reliant on manual processes.