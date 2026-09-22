Almost $200B US AI data center projects stall amid opposition

This opposition sparked over 300 new bills this year, including moratoriums in 14 states.

Four communities in New Jersey have either approved bans or pauses on data center projects or are considering them, while Minneapolis approved a six-month pause on large data center projects.

New York became the first state to impose a statewide moratorium on new hyperscale data centers.

Texas is now reviewing how these data centers affect its power grid.

Nationally, President Trump says he is all for AI growth but warns against too many rules. Meanwhile, activist Erin Brockovich is helping communities map out concerns about these massive AI hubs.