Alpha Wave sells last Pine Labs stakes for ₹560.3 cr

Pine Labs has been on a roll lately, with net profit rising to ₹19.6 crore in the June quarter from just ₹5 crore last year and operational revenue jumping nearly 20% to ₹737 crore.

The company processed gross transaction value of about ₹4.22 lakh crore in transactions this quarter, mostly via UPI, and expanded its digital checkout network by 18%.

This deal follows another big sale back in May when a smaller stake was sold for ₹356 crore.