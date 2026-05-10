Alphabet hits $4.8T after 43% rally closing on NVIDIA $5.2T
Business
Alphabet, Google's parent company, is catching up fast to NVIDIA as one of the world's most valuable companies:
NVIDIA sits at $5.2 trillion, while Alphabet just hit $4.8 trillion.
Since then, Alphabet's stock has surged 43%, easily beating NVIDIA's 6.3% growth and showing just how strong its push into AI has been.
Alphabet profit forecasts up nearly 20%
Alphabet's big leap comes from its focus on AI: its TPU-related infrastructure could generate about $25 billion in 2027, and its Gemini chatbot plus new AI-powered Google Search features are getting lots of love.
With steady hits like YouTube, Google Cloud, and a smart mix of products, analysts have even bumped up their profit forecasts for Alphabet by nearly 20% for 2026.