Alphabet hits $4.8T after 43% rally closing on NVIDIA $5.2T

Alphabet profit forecasts up nearly 20%

Alphabet's big leap comes from its focus on AI: its TPU-related infrastructure could generate about $25 billion in 2027, and its Gemini chatbot plus new AI-powered Google Search features are getting lots of love.

With steady hits like YouTube, Google Cloud, and a smart mix of products, analysts have even bumped up their profit forecasts for Alphabet by nearly 20% for 2026.