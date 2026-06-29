Alphabet joins Dow replacing Verizon after nearly 3.7% stock gain

Dow index funds to reshuffle holdings

Alphabet now joins other tech giants like Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and NVIDIA as Magnificent Seven members in the Dow.

While funds that track the Dow will need to buy more Alphabet shares (hello index reshuffling), overall demand might not skyrocket since there's way less money tracking the Dow compared to bigger indexes like the S&P 500.

Still, with an 11% gain already this year, Alphabet keeps proving it's a major player in tech.