Alphabet Microsoft and Amazon earnings test AI investments amid Fed
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It's a big week for Wall Street: Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon are all dropping their earnings reports, which will show if their huge bets on AI are actually paying off.
At the same time, everyone's watching the Federal Reserve's policy meeting to see what happens with interest rates.
Cloud spending could hit $800B
After some tech stocks slipped last week (thanks to weaker results from Meta and Lam Research), investors are wondering if the whole AI hype can really deliver profits.
With cloud spending possibly hitting $800 billion this year, there's a lot riding on these companies proving that all this investment is worth it.
Plus, whatever the Fed decides about rates could seriously sway market vibes and investor confidence.