Alphabet raises $80 billion for AI infrastructure with Berkshire Hathaway

Alphabet boosts forecast to $190 billion

With demand for AI tech exploding, Alphabet is upping its annual spending forecast by another $5 billion, aiming for up to $190 billion total.

Most of this goes into upgrading its computing power and making more custom AI chips — think alternatives to NVIDIA.

CFO Anat Ashkenazi says expenses will keep climbing past 2026 as the race for better AI heats up across the tech world.