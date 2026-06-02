Alphabet raises $80 billion for AI infrastructure with Berkshire Hathaway
Business
Alphabet, Google's parent company, just announced it's raising a massive $80 billion to boost its AI infrastructure.
The money will come from big names like Berkshire Hathaway ($10 billion), plus $40 billion in share sales and another $30 billion through special stock offerings.
Alphabet boosts forecast to $190 billion
With demand for AI tech exploding, Alphabet is upping its annual spending forecast by another $5 billion, aiming for up to $190 billion total.
Most of this goes into upgrading its computing power and making more custom AI chips — think alternatives to NVIDIA.
CFO Anat Ashkenazi says expenses will keep climbing past 2026 as the race for better AI heats up across the tech world.