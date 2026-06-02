Alphabet raising $80B to boost AI infrastructure with $30B offering
Business
Google's parent company, Alphabet, just announced it's gathering a massive $80 billion to boost its AI infrastructure.
The plan includes a $30 billion public stock offering, $10 billion from Berkshire Hathaway, and a $40 billion share sale set for later this year.
With AI competition heating up, Alphabet wants to stay ahead of the curve.
Alphabet funds data centers and chips
Most of the funds will go toward upgrading data centers and spending on AI chips, basically making sure their tech can handle all the new demands.
CEO Sundar Pichai has pointed out that their current setup is feeling stretched as more people use AI services.
Thanks to strong Q1 results ($110 billion in revenue, $62.6 billion in profit), Alphabet has a solid foundation for these big investments.