Alphabet seeks $80B to fund AI expansion

Google 's parent company, Alphabet, has announced plans to raise $80 billion through a series of stock sales. The move includes a big investment deal with Berkshire Hathaway. The funds will be used to enhance Alphabet's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and infrastructure. This comes as the company faces strong demand for its AI solutions from both enterprises and consumers.

Investment strategy Alphabet's funding details The $80 billion capital raise will be done through a combination of equity offerings, including a $10 billion investment from Berkshire Hathaway. The company also plans to conduct $30 billion in underwritten offerings and a $40 billion at-the-market program for Class A and Class C shares. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Morgan Stanley are the joint book-running managers for these underwritten offerings.

Industry impact AI chips driving investment Alphabet is also looking to cash in on the growing demand for its in-house AI chips, called tensor processing units (TPUs). These have emerged as a major alternative to NVIDIA's industry-leading processors. The company said, "AI is driving an expansionary moment for Alphabet." This move comes as part of its strategy to scale investments and expand foundational infrastructure in light of the significant growth opportunities ahead.

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