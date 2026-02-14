Alphabet sells $31.5B in bonds to fund AI infrastructure Business Feb 14, 2026

Alphabet (yep, Google's parent company) has pulled in $31.5 billion by selling bonds across US dollars, British pounds, and Swiss francs this week.

The highlight? A single $20 billion chunk that was so popular it got over $100 billion in orders.

The proceeds will primarily support ramping up its AI infrastructure — data centers, GPUs, networking and related investments — and help position the company to meet larger capital-expenditure plans.