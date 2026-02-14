Alphabet sells $31.5B in bonds to fund AI infrastructure
Alphabet (yep, Google's parent company) has pulled in $31.5 billion by selling bonds across US dollars, British pounds, and Swiss francs this week.
The highlight? A single $20 billion chunk that was so popular it got over $100 billion in orders.
The proceeds will primarily support ramping up its AI infrastructure — data centers, GPUs, networking and related investments — and help position the company to meet larger capital-expenditure plans.
A bold $185B spending plan
A big slice of the funds will go toward a bold $185 billion spending plan—nearly double earlier spending.
Think new data centers, faster GPUs, better networking, and more energy facilities to keep their AI engines running strong and make search even smarter.
Investors show strong support for Alphabet's AI push
Thanks to Alphabet's solid financial reputation (a strong balance sheet and credit-market reassurance), they scored low borrowing costs—even with pretty flexible bond terms.
Demand was sky-high, similar to Oracle's recent offering, showing investors have a lot of faith in Alphabet's AI ambitions and future growth.