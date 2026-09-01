Alphabet shares fall 6% amid search slowdown, AI costs, departures
Business
Alphabet, the company behind Google, has seen its stock drop 6% this past month, even as the S&P 500 went up.
The slide comes from slower Google Search growth, rising costs for AI projects, and some big names leaving the team.
Alphabet raises 2026 spending to $195B-$205B
Alphabet just bumped up its 2026 spending plans to $195 billion to $205 billion, showing they're betting big on AI.
Meanwhile, longtime leader Jeff Dean left after 27 years to launch a new venture with Google senior fellow Sanjay Ghemawat.
Google Cloud revenue soars 82%
There have been delays rolling out Gemini's next-generation AI model (3.5 Pro), adding to uncertainty.
Still, Google Cloud revenue soared 82% year-over-year to $24.8 billion, and YouTube jumped 13%, so demand for its tech remains strong despite all the changes.