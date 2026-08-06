Alphabet stock down 4% after DeepMind reshuffle, Gemini 4 delayed
Business
Alphabet (Google's parent company) just saw its stock fall 4% after a major shuffle in its AI team, Google DeepMind.
The shake-up comes as the launch of its new Gemini 4 AI model gets pushed back, raising questions about whether Google can keep up with fast-moving rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic.
DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis steps down
Demis Hassabis is stepping down as DeepMind CEO to focus on artificial general intelligence as Alphabet's chief scientist.
Koray Kavukcuoglu will now handle DeepMind's daily operations.
On top of that, several top researchers, including Jeff Dean and Oriol Vinyals, are leaving to start a new AI venture called Discovery Loop, adding even more pressure on Google in the competitive AI race.