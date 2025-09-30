Alphabet's stock hits 20-year high, approaches $3 trillion valuation

AI and cloud drive revenue growth

Alphabet's momentum comes from big wins in AI—like new visual search features and "AI Mode" on Google Search now rolling out to over 180 countries.

In the first half of 2025, Alphabet's revenue reached $96 billion, up 14% year-on-year, driven in part by Google Cloud and generative AI tools.

Plus, a favorable antitrust ruling cleared legal worries and boosted investor confidence.