Alphabet's stock hits 20-year high, approaches $3 trillion valuation
Alphabet (Google's parent company) just had its best stock run in two decades, with shares up about 38% in Q3 2025.
This rally briefly pushed Alphabet's value over $3 trillion, showing investors are excited about its AI-driven growth and diversified business model.
AI and cloud drive revenue growth
Alphabet's momentum comes from big wins in AI—like new visual search features and "AI Mode" on Google Search now rolling out to over 180 countries.
In the first half of 2025, Alphabet's revenue reached $96 billion, up 14% year-on-year, driven in part by Google Cloud and generative AI tools.
Plus, a favorable antitrust ruling cleared legal worries and boosted investor confidence.
Alphabet's influence in tech world is growing
Even Meta is looking to use Google's AI for ads, highlighting Alphabet's growing influence in the tech world.
Analysts say Alphabet's scale and innovation are keeping it at the front of the generative AI race.