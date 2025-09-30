Next Article
Who is Union Bank's new MD and CEO Asheesh Pandey
Business
Union Bank of India just got a new boss—Asheesh Pandey recently assumed charge as Managing Director and CEO.
With nearly three decades in banking, he most recently led digital upgrades and credit operations at Bank of Maharashtra.
Pandey's career journey and academic credentials
Pandey kicked off his career at Corporation Bank and later helped Union Bank roll out digital tools like WhatsApp banking.
He's got a mechanical engineering degree, an MBA in finance and marketing, plus leadership training from IIM Bangalore—so he knows his stuff when it comes to both tech and teamwork.