AlphaGrep enters India with AI mutual funds for retail investors
Business
AlphaGrep, known for its global expertise in algorithmic trading, is stepping into India's mutual fund scene.
They're rolling out AI-based investment options aimed at everyday investors, using tech-driven strategies to cut out guesswork and bring more consistency and trust to personal portfolios.
AlphaGrep targets retail with algorithmic portfolios
Retail portfolios in India still rely on traditional, human-led decisions.
AlphaGrep wants to shake things up with model-driven portfolios that use algorithms across stocks, debt, and commodities, adapting as markets change.
CEO Bhautik Ambani says the goal is simple: make smart investing accessible and reliable for everyone, not just finance pros.