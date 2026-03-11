AlphaGrep Securities gets SEBI nod to start mutual fund business

AlphaGrep Securities just got a thumbs-up from SEBI to start its own mutual fund business. The license was received in March 2026, and the new fund will run under AlphaGrep Investment Management (AGIM), the company's asset management arm.

AGIM already manages over ₹2,000 crore in AIFs and PMS AGIM already manages more than ₹2,000 crore for 500-plus clients through alternative investment funds and portfolio services.

AlphaGrep is also active globally, handling more than ₹8,500 crore across 10 offices with a team of 400-plus professionals.

Tech-first approach to investing AGIM's CEO Bhautik Ambani is grateful for the green light from SEBI.

He says this move will let them offer differentiated, systematic, and quant-driven investment solutions using tech like machine learning and data science, so expect a tech-first approach to investing.