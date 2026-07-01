The industrial metal's value has been on a downward trajectory

Aluminum prices hit 4-month low: Here we decode why

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:25 pm Jul 01, 202603:25 pm

What's the story

Aluminum prices have plummeted to their lowest since mid-February, largely due to a strengthening US dollar. The industrial metal's value has been on a downward trajectory, with a 16% drop in June, the largest monthly decline since 2008. The winding down of the Middle East war has also impacted aluminum prices, which had previously surged from March to May due to supply disruptions in the region accounting for nearly 10% of global production.