Amagi Media Labs files for ₹1,020 crore IPO

Amagi became a public limited company in May

Funds from the IPO will go toward upgrading tech and expanding cloud infrastructure to keep up with global demand.

Amagi became a public limited company in May 2024 to meet listing requirements, with top banks like Kotak Mahindra Capital and Goldman Sachs managing the process.

Promoters currently hold about 32% of the company—a sign this could be one of India's most notable media tech listings yet.

```