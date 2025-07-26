Amagi Media Labs files for ₹1,020 crore IPO
Amagi Media Labs, a Bengaluru-based media tech company, is gearing up for a ₹1,020 crore IPO.
The offer includes fresh shares and an additional 34.2 million shares being sold by early investors like Premji Invest, Accel, and Norwest Venture Partners.
What does Amagi do?
Amagi builds cloud-based software that helps broadcasters and streaming platforms automate their channels and deliver targeted ads.
The company hit unicorn status in 2022 after major funding rounds totaling over $340 million.
Funds from the IPO will go toward upgrading tech and expanding cloud infrastructure to keep up with global demand.
Amagi became a public limited company in May 2024 to meet listing requirements, with top banks like Kotak Mahindra Capital and Goldman Sachs managing the process.
Promoters currently hold about 32% of the company—a sign this could be one of India's most notable media tech listings yet.
