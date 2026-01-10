Amagi Media Labs IPO: Key dates, price, and what's happening Business Jan 10, 2026

Amagi Media Labs, a Bengaluru-based cloud-based ad-tech and media technology company known for its cloud TV tech, is opening its IPO from January 13-16, 2026.

The company plans to raise ₹1,789 crore—₹816 crore as new shares and ₹972.6 crore from existing shareholders selling their stake.

Shares are priced at ₹343-361 each, with the gray market already showing about 10% premium over the offer price in the gray market.