Amagi Media Labs IPO: Key dates, price, and what's happening
Amagi Media Labs, a Bengaluru-based cloud-based ad-tech and media technology company known for its cloud TV tech, is opening its IPO from January 13-16, 2026.
The company plans to raise ₹1,789 crore—₹816 crore as new shares and ₹972.6 crore from existing shareholders selling their stake.
Shares are priced at ₹343-361 each, with the gray market already showing about 10% premium over the offer price in the gray market.
What does Amagi actually do?
Started in 2008, Amagi helps over 700 content brands manage and stream video on connected TVs and OTT platforms worldwide.
Their all-in-one platform covers everything from content prep to ads and analytics—basically making it easier for media companies to get shows in front of viewers.
What else is buzzing?
Amagi's IPO isn't the only one this week—five others are also opening for subscription, mostly from smaller firms.
Bharat Coking Coal grabbed attention too; its IPO was snapped up eight times over on day one with a strong premium in the gray market.