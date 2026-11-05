Amagi Media Labs reports ₹75 cr profit, 30x annual surge
Amagi Media Labs just pulled off a huge win this quarter, posting a net profit of ₹75 crore, which is 30 times higher than last year.
The company, known for its AI-powered media tech, also boosted its profit margin to nearly 15%, showing it's not just growing but getting smarter about making money.
Amagi reports record ₹476 cr revenue
Amagi hit a record ₹476 crore in revenue (up 27% year over year), thanks to strong growth across its main business areas: Streaming Unification jumped 35%, Monetization and Marketplace rose 28%, and Cloud Modernisation reported 9% growth, which increased to 36% after adjusting for a one-time revenue-recognition benefit in Q2 FY26.
On top of that, indirect operating expenses as a share of revenue declined, and profits soared, with adjusted EBITDA more than doubling.
To keep the momentum going, Amagi welcomed Dr. Bhaskar Ghosh, former Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at Accenture, and Srividhya Srinivasan, Amagi's Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, to its board as it leans further into AI-led innovation.