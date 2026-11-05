Amagi Media Labs reports ₹75 cr profit, 30x annual surge

Amagi hit a record ₹476 crore in revenue (up 27% year over year), thanks to strong growth across its main business areas: Streaming Unification jumped 35%, Monetization and Marketplace rose 28%, and Cloud Modernisation reported 9% growth, which increased to 36% after adjusting for a one-time revenue-recognition benefit in Q2 FY26.

On top of that, indirect operating expenses as a share of revenue declined, and profits soared, with adjusted EBITDA more than doubling.

To keep the momentum going, Amagi welcomed Dr. Bhaskar Ghosh, former Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at Accenture, and Srividhya Srinivasan, Amagi's Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, to its board as it leans further into AI-led innovation.