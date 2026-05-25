Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q4 net profit rises 95%

Amara Raja board recommends ₹5.20 dividend

EBITDA rose 13% to ₹385.5 crore, though margins dipped a bit to 10.9%.

The company's board recommended a final dividend of ₹5.20 per share, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, with payment coming after the next AGM approval.

Investors seemed happy: Amara Raja shares shot up over 7% after the results were announced today.