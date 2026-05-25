Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q4 net profit rises 95%
Business
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility just posted a massive 95% jump in its Q4 net profit, hitting ₹314.3 crore compared to last year's ₹161.6 crore.
Revenue also grew by 15.5%, reaching ₹3,535.8 crore for the quarter.
Amara Raja board recommends ₹5.20 dividend
EBITDA rose 13% to ₹385.5 crore, though margins dipped a bit to 10.9%.
The company's board recommended a final dividend of ₹5.20 per share, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, with payment coming after the next AGM approval.
Investors seemed happy: Amara Raja shares shot up over 7% after the results were announced today.