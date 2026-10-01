Amazon and Flipkart pull unapproved cameras in India after Reuters
Amazon and Flipkart are cleaning up their camera sections in India after Reuters discovered hundreds of unlicensed listings.
Since April 2024, surveillance camera manufacturers must submit hardware and software for testing to obtain Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification before selling their equipment.
So, both platforms are pulling down any cameras that don't have official approval.
Reuters finds 700+ camera listings uncertified
A Reuters report found that over 700 out of about 770 camera listings on these sites didn't have the required certification, including popular brands like Hikvision's EZVIZ and a discounted Dahua model.
Even Maizic Smarthomes, which calls itself India's best-selling AI security brand in India, had products online without government clearance.
This highlights just how much tighter the rules need to be to keep India's $4.4 billion camera market safe from shady devices.