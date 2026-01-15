Amazon and Rio Tinto team up for greener copper in tech boom Business Jan 15, 2026

Amazon Web Services (AWS) just signed a two-year deal with Rio Tinto's Nuton to get low-carbon copper from Arizona—the first big site of its kind in the US.

This move is all about supplying AWS's US data centers with copper that's made using fewer resources and less pollution.

Nuton uses a bacteria-based bioleaching process, which means they can pull out super-pure copper while cutting water use and emissions.