Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days sale: Best deals you can buy
Amazon's big Appliance Upgrade Days sale wraps up on August 12, so if you've been eyeing a home upgrade, now's the time.
You can score up to 55% off on appliances from top brands like LG, Samsung, and Godrej.
Think savings up to ₹17,500 on fridges, ₹8,000 off washing machines, and solid deals on ACs and microwaves too.
Check out the best deals
The sale features trusted names—Daikin, Voltas, Panasonic (for air conditioners); LG, Samsung (for washing machines); plus LG and Samsung fridges.
Whether you need a new single-door fridge or want to swap out your old washer for something smarter and more energy-efficient, there are plenty of options before the clock runs out.