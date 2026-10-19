Amazon backs 960-megawatt plant using X-energy SMRs near Terre Haute
Business
Amazon is backing a new 960-megawatt nuclear plant at a former coal power site near Terre Haute, Indiana.
The project uses 12 small modular reactors from X-energy and will be run by American Electric Power (AEP).
Amazon will be the first to use electricity from the plant, showing how serious it is about cleaner energy.
Amazon, X-energy aim 5GW by 2039
This follows Amazon's $700 million investment in X-energy in October 2024.
Together, they aim to build 5 gigawatts of new nuclear capacity in the US by 2039, enough to power both public grids and Amazon's data centers.
Investors are excited too: X-energy's stock jumped 10% after the news.
Still, everything depends on getting permits for another project in Texas before these big plans can really take off.