Amazon CEO Jassy announces $48 billion India investment by 2030
Business
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy just announced a huge $48 billion investment in India by 2030, adding to the over $40 billion already spent since 2010.
On his first trip to the country, Jassy highlighted how quick commerce is booming. Prime members using these services are now shopping three times more than before.
Amazon earmarks $13B for AI cloud
A big slice of this investment ($13 billion) is going into artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure.
Jassy called AI "the most transformative technology of our lifetime," saying it will boost productivity and create new job roles, not just replace them.
He also shared that major AI players like Anthropic and OpenAI have signed up for Amazon's advanced chips, showing how serious Amazon is about leading tech innovation in India.